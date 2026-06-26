Kymera Jumps 17% on Early Enrollment Completion in Skin Disease Study

Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares surged 16.6% on Thursday after announcing enrollment completion in the global phase IIb BROADEN2 study evaluating its lead candidate, KT-621, for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) nearly six months ahead of schedule. The milestone prompted KYMR to accelerate its top-line data readout timeline to year-end 2026 from its earlier guidance of mid-2027, boosting investor optimism around the development program. AD is a chronic and debilitating skin disease.

The earlier-than-expected enrollment completion significantly shortens the clinical development timeline for KT-621 and positions Kymera to potentially begin phase III studies by mid-2027, subject to regulatory discussions. Faster patient recruitment reflects strong interest from both physicians and patients in a novel oral treatment option for AD while also highlighting KYMR’s operational execution. Investors welcomed the accelerated timeline, viewing it as a step that could bring key efficacy data, subsequent late-stage development and a potential regulatory filing forward.

Phase IIb BROADEN2 Study Evaluates KT-621 in Atopic Dermatitis

The phase IIb BROADEN2 study is a placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of KT-621 in approximately 200 adult and adolescent patients aged 12 to 75 years with moderate to severe AD. The investigational therapy is administered across three dose levels over a 16-week treatment period.

The primary endpoint measures the percent change from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index score, a validated tool for quantifying the extent and severity of AD, at week 16. Secondary endpoints are designed to assess additional efficacy measures, safety, tolerability and quality-of-life outcomes, providing a comprehensive evaluation of KT-621's therapeutic potential in patients with moderate-to-severe AD.

Year to date, Kymera stock has rallied 49.7% compared with the industry’s 1.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KT-621 has already generated encouraging early-stage clinical results. In the phase I study in AD patients, the candidate demonstrated deep STAT6 degradation in both blood and skin, accompanied by robust reductions in type II inflammatory biomarkers associated with the disease. KT-621 also delivered meaningful improvements across clinical efficacy measures and patient-reported outcomes in AD, as well as in comorbid asthma and allergic rhinitis. Importantly, the treatment was well-tolerated and exhibited a favorable safety profile, supporting its continued advancement into mid-stage development.

Beyond AD, KT-621 is also being evaluated in the ongoing phase IIb BREADTH study for moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, with top-line data expected in late 2027. The candidate enjoys the FDA’s Fast Track designation for both moderate-to-severe AD and eosinophilic asthma in the United States, a status intended to facilitate the development and review of therapies addressing serious conditions with unmet medical needs.

KT-621 is an investigational, once-daily, first-in-class oral degrader targeting STAT6, the key transcription factor driving IL-4 and IL-13 signaling, which is involved in type II inflammation. While its lead development programs focus on AD and asthma, the mechanism has potential applications across a broad range of type II inflammatory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, chronic spontaneous urticaria, prurigo nodularis and bullous pemphigoid, among others.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

KYMR’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Kymera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 123% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.34 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.27 from $3.56. INDV shares have gained 15.1% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents. In the past 60 days, the estimates for its 2027 EPS have increased from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 12% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.