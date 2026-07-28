Kymera Appoints Rooney As CMO Following Gollob's Retirement

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced the appointment of Terence Rooney as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), following the retirement of Jared Gollob on July 27, 2026.

Gollob joined Kymera Therapeutics in 2018 as CMO. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Clinical development and Global Vice President of Medical affairs at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY). The company said that Gollob would remain on as an advisor through the end of the year.

Rooney brings experience in immunology drug development and commercialisation to the position. In his new role, he is expected to lead Kymera's global clinical development strategy and advance its oral immunology pipeline across multiple immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recently, Rooney served as Senior Vice President, Portfolio and Asset Management Leader, Immunology, at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), where he led global immunology development and portfolio strategy. He previously held senior immunology R&D roles at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and has contributed to the development and regulatory approvals of medicines including ICOTYDE, IMAAVY, OLUMIANT, STELARA and TREMFYA.

KYMR closed Monday's trade at $110.05, down 0.47%. In the after-hours, KYMR is trading down 1.86% at $108.

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