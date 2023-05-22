Kymera Appoints Jeremy Chadwick As COO

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializing in targeted protein degradation on Monday announced Jeremy Chadwick as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Before joining Kymera, Chadwick held the position of Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Development Office at Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Chadwick will be responsible for optimizing the potential of Kymera's growing pipeline.

On Friday, in the regular trading session, the stock had closed at $29.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.