Kymera Appoints Felix Baker As Board Chairman, Succeeds Bruce Booth

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Felix J. Baker as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Bruce Booth, who has served as Chairman of Kymera since 2016 and will remain on the Board as an Independent Director.

Baker previously served as the company's Lead Independent Director since 2024. He is also a Managing Member of Baker Brothers Investment, which he co-founded with his brother in 2000.

He also serves on the boards of BeOne Medicines AG (ONC), Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA).

Kymera has traded between $36.65 and $105 over the last year.

KYMR closed Wednesday's trade at $99.87, up 1.65%. In the after hours, shares are trading up 0.33% to $100.20.

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