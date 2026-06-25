BioTech
BCYC

Kymera Appoints Felix Baker As Board Chairman, Succeeds Bruce Booth

June 25, 2026 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Felix J. Baker as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Bruce Booth, who has served as Chairman of Kymera since 2016 and will remain on the Board as an Independent Director.

Baker previously served as the company's Lead Independent Director since 2024. He is also a Managing Member of Baker Brothers Investment, which he co-founded with his brother in 2000.

He also serves on the boards of BeOne Medicines AG (ONC), Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA).

Kymera has traded between $36.65 and $105 over the last year.

KYMR closed Wednesday's trade at $99.87, up 1.65%. In the after hours, shares are trading up 0.33% to $100.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

BCYC
KNSA
KOD
KYMR
ONC

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