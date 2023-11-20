Kyle Vogt Out at Cruise: GM's Autonomous Ambitions Take a Hit

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt quit over the weekend, adding another element of turmoil for General Motors' (NYSE: GM) autonomous driving unit. The fleet is now off the road, and the business is without a clear leader.

In this video, Travis Hoium discusses what we know so far and what impact this could have on General Motors' future. This may even be one of the better reasons to sell the stock right now.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 20, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 20, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors.

