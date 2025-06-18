Kyivstar Receives Regulatory Approval for Starlink Direct-to-Cell Testing in Ukraine

Kyivstar gains approval for Starlink Direct-to-Cell testing in Ukraine, enhancing connectivity, especially in rural and damaged areas.

VEON Ltd. announced that its Ukrainian subsidiary, Kyivstar, has received regulatory approval to test Starlink's Direct-to-Cell (D2C) services, following successful integration of Kyivstar's mobile network with Starlink's satellite technology. This integration confirmed compatibility with Kyivstar SIM cards and is a significant step toward launching D2C services in Ukraine, set for Q4 2025. Field testing will begin this summer in select regions, focusing on SMS services, which aim to improve connectivity in areas affected by war and damage to infrastructure. CEO Oleksandr Komarov emphasized Kyivstar's commitment to ensuring uninterrupted communication, especially in challenging times, while VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu highlighted the importance of investing in technologies that enhance connectivity in Ukraine.

Kyivstar has received regulatory approval to conduct testing of Starlink Direct-to-Cell services, enabling enhanced connectivity in Ukraine.

The integration of Kyivstar's core mobile network with Starlink's technology represents a significant technical milestone, confirming compatibility with Starlink's satellite network.

The planned launch of D2C services is expected to provide essential communication support in areas affected by infrastructure damage, particularly during emergencies.

The forward-looking statements in the release indicate uncertainty, implying potential risks that could affect the company’s ability to meet its anticipated results and business objectives.

What is the recent announcement from VEON and Kyivstar?

VEON and Kyivstar announced regulatory approval for testing Starlink Direct-to-Cell services in Ukraine.

When will the Starlink D2C services launch in Ukraine?

The planned launch of Starlink D2C services is scheduled for Q4 2025.

How will Starlink D2C services benefit Ukraine?

These services will enhance connectivity, especially in areas with infrastructure issues and during emergencies.

What is Kyivstar's role in this project?

Kyivstar is integrating its mobile network with Starlink technology to provide reliable communication services in Ukraine.

How long has Kyivstar been operating in Ukraine?

Kyivstar has been operating in Ukraine for 27 years, serving millions of mobile and internet customers.

Dubai and Kyiv, June 18, 2025 –



VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or the “Company”), today announces that Kyivstar, its digital operator in Ukraine, has received regulatory approval to conduct testing of Starlink Direct-to-Cell (D2C) services from the Ukrainian National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC). Today’s regulatory approval for field testing follows successful integration of Kyivstar’s core mobile network with Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell service.





Successful testing on the integration of Kyivstar’s SIM card with Starlink’s satellite network was recently completed at a partner technology evaluation lab in the United States. The success of the tests confirmed that Kyivstar SIM cards are compatible with the Starlink D2C system, marking a major technical milestone toward launching D2C services in Ukraine.





The planned launch of D2C services with support for SMS and over-the-top (OTT) messaging is scheduled for Q4 2025 and is expected to further enhance Kyivstar’s ability to provide essential connectivity for Ukraine, especially in areas impacted by infrastructure damage and rural regions, as well as during emergencies. Field testing is planned to commence in select Ukrainian regions this summer, beginning with text message services.





“Kyivstar remains at the forefront of ensuring Ukraine’s connectivity, especially during challenging times,”



stated Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.



“This partnership with Starlink underscores our determination to provide uninterrupted communication to our customers, regardless of circumstances. Deployment of this technology highlights our commitment to innovation and service reliability.”





This initiative is being implemented in coordination with NCEC, which has officially granted permission for field testing of this technology in Ukraine. Kyivstar has already allocated the required spectrum to launch the service and is adapting its infrastructure for full integration ahead of the scheduled launch.





“In times of war, when communication and connectivity are essential humanitarian needs, VEON and Kyivstar are committed to investing in technologies that ensure connectivity for Ukraine and keep critical channels open,”



said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO.



“With the integration of satellite constellations, we are further enhancing Ukraine’s connectivity.”







About VEON







VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit:



https://www.veon.com



.







About Kyivstar







Kyivstar is Ukraine's largest digital operator, serving more than 23 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million Home Internet fixed line customers as of December 2024. The company provides services across a wide range of mobile and fixed line technologies, including 4G, big data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital TV, and more. VEON and Kyivstar have committed to invest USD 1 billion into the development of new telecom technologies in Ukraine over 2023-2027. Kyivstar has allocated over UAH 2 billion over the past two years to help Ukraine overcome wartime challenges, including providing support for the Armed Forces, clients and social projects. Kyivstar has been operating in Ukraine for 27 years and is recognized a leading employer and a top contributor to socially important initiatives.







