Kyivstar parent VEON expects lower 2024 revenue growth

March 21, 2024 — 03:02 am EDT

By Nathan Vifflin

March 21 (Reuters) - VEON VON.AS, the owner of Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile network, on Thursday said it expected lower revenue growth in 2024, but still forecasts double-digit growth.

The Amsterdam-listed company expects its revenue to grow 16%-18% in 2024, with local currency normalised, against 18%-20% last year.

"As a result of its digital operator strategy, and expected slowdown in inflation, the company has guided to another year of double-digit growth," the company said in a statement.

VEON reported 2023 revenue of 3.70 billion dollars, a 17.9% rise year-on-year, with local currency normalised.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 20% to $1.61 billion, in line with 2023 guidance at 18%-20%, with local currency normalised, and unchanged 2024 guidance.

