Markets
KYIV

Kyivstar Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 12.50 Mln Common Shares At $10.50/shr

January 29, 2026 — 09:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kyivstar Group Ltd. (KYIV, KYIVW) announced the pricing of the public offering of 12.50 million common shares by VEON Amsterdam B.V., the principal shareholder of the Company, and certain other selling shareholders at a public offering price of $10.50 per share.

The Company said it is not selling any common shares in the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Offering is expected to close on February 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Cantor and Rothschild & Co are acting as joint booking-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed Offering. Benchmark, a StoneX Company, and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed Offering.

KYIV closed at $12.05, up $0.04 or 0.33%. In overnight trading at 9:15:56 PM EST, the stock slipped to $11.99, reflecting a decline of $0.06 points or 0.50%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KYIV
VEON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.