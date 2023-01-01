Kyiv's mayor says drone debris hits Kyiv's Desnianskiy district, wounds one

By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Debris from a destroyed drone over Kyiv early on Monday hit the capital's northeastern district, wounding one, the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Russia kept pounding Kyiv for a second night in a row, after firing a barrage of missiles over the capital on New Year's Eve night and earlier in the day.

A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Kyiv's Desnianskiy district, Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, after drone debris hit a road there and damaged a building.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

Air raid sirens were announced just before midnight for Kyiv and most of eastern Ukraine, and were still wailing two hours later.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Ukrainian presidential aide, said drone debris hit a road in the Desnianskiy district, in Kyiv's northeast, damaging a building next to it.

The district, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is chiefly a residential area and the capital's most populous district.

Ukraine's regional military command in the country's east said air defence systems destroyed nine Iranian-made Shahed drones over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions by early hours of Monday.

