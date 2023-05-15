News & Insights

Kyiv's mayor says blasts heard in Kyiv, emergency services dispatched

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

May 15, 2023 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by Gleb Garanich, Maria Starkova, Sergiy Karazy for Reuters ->

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - There were blasts in several districts of Kyiv in early hours on Tuesday, city officials said, with no immediate information about the extent of the damage and potential casualties.

"Explosions in Kyiv. A few - in the Solomyanskyi district," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram channel. He added that falling debris fell onto the city's zoo in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

In a separate post, Klitschko added that falling debris set ablaze several cars in the Solomyanskyi district.

