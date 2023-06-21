Kyiv says EU increases quota for power exports to Ukraine

KYIV, June 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state grid operator said on Wednesday the country can increase its electricity imports from the European Union to 1,200 MW from 1,050 MW after being granted permission by Europe's ENTSO-E grid.

"Currently, electricity imports from the EU are a significant source of covering possible deficits in the Ukrainian power system," Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app.

It said the company continued to work on "gradually increasing the capacity of interconnectors available for commercial exchanges of electricity between the European Union and Ukraine and Moldova".

ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission Operators for Electricity, last year allowed power trade between Ukraine and the EU.

The Ukrainian energy system has been severely damaged by months of Russian missile and drone attacks, but is now largely capable of meeting the country's energy needs. Ukraine imports mainly during peak hours.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

