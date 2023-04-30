News & Insights

Kyiv region under threat of missile strikes - officials

Credit: REUTERS/VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI

April 30, 2023 — 09:38 pm EDT

May 1 (Reuters) - There was a threat of missile strikes in the early hours of Monday in the Kyiv region, local authorities said, after air raid alerts were issued throughout all of Ukraine by emergency services.

"The threat of a missile strike!" Kyiv's regional administration wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Stay in shelters."

Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said on the Telegram messaging app, "Take care of your safety, do not publicise the work of air defence."

