KYB (TYO:7242) Price Target Increased by 10.35% to 5,436.60

The average one-year price target for KYB (TYO:7242) has been revised to 5,436.60 / share. This is an increase of 10.35% from the prior estimate of 4,926.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,383.30 to a high of 5,596.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.84% from the latest reported closing price of 4,905.00 / share.

KYB Maintains 2.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in KYB. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7242 is 0.05%, an increase of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.87% to 1,899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 275K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7242 by 16.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 261K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7242 by 16.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 152K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7242 by 16.68% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 136K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 21.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7242 by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 111K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

