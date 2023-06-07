KXI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: KXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.59, changing hands as low as $59.53 per share. iShares Global Consumer Staples shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KXI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.79 per share, with $64.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.66.

