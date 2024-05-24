Kwung’s Holdings Reschedules AGM Date

Kwung’s Holdings Limited (HK:1925) has released an update.

Kwung’s Holdings Limited has announced a rescheduling of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) from June 14, 2024, to June 26, 2024, and the associated book closure period will now be from June 21 to June 26, during which no share transfers will be registered. Shareholders must lodge their transfers by June 20 to be eligible to vote at the AGM. Details and a notice for the Rescheduled AGM will be sent to shareholders in due course.

