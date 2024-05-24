Kwung’s Holdings Prepares for 2024 AGM

Kwung’s Holdings Limited (HK:1925) has released an update.

Kwung’s Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 26, 2024, in Ningbo City, where shareholders will review the audited financial statements of 2023, re-elect directors, and re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company auditor. Key resolutions include the potential re-election of executive and independent non-executive directors, authorization for the Board to decide director remuneration, and the approval for the issuance of additional shares up to 20% of the current shares in issue. The AGM will also cover the allotment of shares and the adoption of share option schemes for employees and eligible persons.

