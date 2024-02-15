KWS, Syngenta to remain Russia's top seed suppliers in 2024

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian units of the world's leading seed producers, KWS KWSG.DE and Syngenta, secured large a chunk of quotas for seed supplies to Russia this year, a Russian Agriculture Ministry order published on Thursday showed.

Russia has introduced quotas for imports of seeds from countries it has deemed "unfriendly" to the amount of 33,100 metric tons by the end of 2024 as a domestic market protection measure.

According to Russian food security rules, at least 75% of seeds in the country should be produced domestically.

LLC Syngenta obtained the rights for supplies of some sunflower hybrids seeds, rape hybrids and corn, while KWS-related companies would supply hybrid sugar beet seeds, as well sunflower and corn.

According to Ivan Muzalev, head of the Agriculture Ministry's Breeding and Seed Production Department, seed imports had previously averaged at about 100,000 tons a year, while in 2023, it decreased to over 70,000 tons.

He expects imports quotas to decrease in coming years.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; editing by David Evans)

