KWR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.85, changing hands as low as $183.31 per share. Quaker Houghton shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $129.06 per share, with $216.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.