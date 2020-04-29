KWR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Quaker Chemical Corp. (Symbol: KWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.39, changing hands as high as $160.49 per share. Quaker Chemical Corp. shares are currently trading up about 10.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $108.14 per share, with $224.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.19.

