KWR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/14/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/14/22, Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.435, payable on 10/31/22. As a percentage of KWR's recent stock price of $136.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KWR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $129.795 per share, with $276.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.66.

In Wednesday trading, Quaker Houghton shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

