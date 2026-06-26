KWR Enhances China Operations With New Facility at Zhangjiagang

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR, doing business as Quaker Houghton, has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Zhangjiagang, China, alongside an expanded laboratory, strengthening its production and research capabilities in one of its most important growth markets.

The investment is aimed at meeting rising customer demand across China and the broader Asia-Pacific region while enhancing the company's ability to deliver localized manufacturing, technical support and product innovation.

The newly commissioned manufacturing site incorporates advanced production technologies and is designed to improve operational efficiency, product quality and supply chain responsiveness.

The expanded laboratory will enhance Quaker Houghton's research, development and application testing capabilities, enabling faster development of customized industrial process fluid solutions for customers in industries such as automotive, steel, aluminum, mining and wind power.

The expansion reflects Quaker Houghton's long-term commitment to the Chinese market and reinforces its strategy of investing close to customers. By combining increased manufacturing capacity with stronger technical and innovation resources, the company expects to improve service levels, accelerate product development and support future growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

In June, Quaker Houghton expanded its Shanghai laboratory with enhanced testing and development capabilities, including dedicated facilities for its grease business and QH FLUID INTELLIGENCE platform. The expansion is intended to accelerate innovation, optimize process performance and support long-term growth.

Per KWR, the new facility and expanded laboratory represent an important milestone in strengthening the company's regional footprint. The company added that the investment will enhance collaboration with customers, improve responsiveness to local market needs and support sustainable long-term growth in China and across the Asia-Pacific.

Shares of KWR are up 36% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6% rise.

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KWR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KWR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, L.B. Foster Company FSTR and Albemarle Corporation ALB. NUE and FSTR sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ALB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s current-year earnings stands at $17.08 per share, implying a 121.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 8.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, implying a 152.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with the average surprise being 3.62%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.5%.

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