KWR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $242.11, changing hands as high as $244.07 per share. Quaker Houghton shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $215.86 per share, with $301.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $242.32.

