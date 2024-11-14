Kwoon Chung Bus to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (HK:0306) has released an update.

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 27, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider recommending an interim dividend. This announcement may attract the attention of investors watching the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts.

