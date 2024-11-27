Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Reports Revenue Increase Amid Challenges

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (HK:0306) has released an update.

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited reported a rise in revenue to HK$1,112 million for the first half of 2024, compared to HK$893 million in the same period last year, despite challenges reflected in increased costs of services. The company’s profit before tax decreased to HK$10.4 million from HK$19.6 million in 2023, but earnings per share saw a slight increase. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of a new independent non-executive director, enhancing its governance structure.

