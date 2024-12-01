Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Announces New Board Leadership

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (HK:0306) has released an update.

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited has announced a new board of directors, effective from December 1, 2024, including executive and independent non-executive members. The board comprises key figures such as Mr. Wong Leung Pak and Mr. Wong Cheuk On, who will serve as Chairman and CEO, respectively. Additionally, the board will oversee three committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration.

