News & Insights

Stocks

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Announces New Board Leadership

December 01, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (HK:0306) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited has announced a new board of directors, effective from December 1, 2024, including executive and independent non-executive members. The board comprises key figures such as Mr. Wong Leung Pak and Mr. Wong Cheuk On, who will serve as Chairman and CEO, respectively. Additionally, the board will oversee three committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration.

For further insights into HK:0306 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.