KWG Resources Supports Northern Road Link Project

KWG Resources (TSE:CACR) has released an update.

KWG Resources has signed a memorandum of agreement with AtkinsRéalis Canada to support the Northern Road Link project, aiming to enhance transportation and electrification in northwestern Ontario. This collaboration seeks to ensure equitable benefits for local First Nations and mining enterprises in the James Bay Lowlands. CCC, a KWG subsidiary, grants temporary access rights for project development, advancing regional infrastructure and economic growth.

