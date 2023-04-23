KWG Living Group Holdings (HKHKSZ:3913) Price Target Decreased by 18.81% to 1.40

The average one-year price target for KWG Living Group Holdings (HKHKSZ:3913) has been revised to 1.40 / share. This is an decrease of 18.81% from the prior estimate of 1.72 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.97 to a high of 1.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.85% from the latest reported closing price of 1.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in KWG Living Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3913 is 0.03%, a decrease of 71.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.16% to 77,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,201K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,144K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3913 by 13.55% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,074K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,360K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 9,614K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,004K shares, representing an increase of 79.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3913 by 596.29% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,727K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

