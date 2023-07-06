KWG Living Group Holdings (HKHKSZ:3913) Price Target Decreased by 16.61% to 1.10

The average one-year price target for KWG Living Group Holdings (HKHKSZ:3913) has been revised to 1.10 / share. This is an decrease of 16.61% from the prior estimate of 1.31 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.97 to a high of 1.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.72% from the latest reported closing price of 0.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in KWG Living Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 18.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3913 is 0.01%, a decrease of 44.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 73,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,201K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,144K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3913 by 13.55% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,074K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 10,190K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,614K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3913 by 31.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,756K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,360K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3913 by 45.50% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,727K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

