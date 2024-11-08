KWG Group Reports Growth in October Pre-Sales

KWG Group Holdings (HK:1813) has released an update.
KWG Group Holdings reported a pre-sales value of RMB847 million for October 2024, marking an 11.4% increase from the previous year, despite an 8.5% decrease in pre-sales area. Investors should note that these figures are unaudited and based on preliminary data, urging caution in investment decisions.
For further insights into HK:1813 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.