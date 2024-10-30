KWESST Micro Systems Plans $3.5 Million Public Offering

KWESST Micro Systems (TSE:KWE) has released an update.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. is set to raise approximately $3.5 million through a public offering of shares priced at $0.90 each, with proceeds earmarked for product and business development as well as general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on November 1, 2024, under the management of ThinkEquity as the sole placement agent.

