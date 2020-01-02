Kweichow Moutai forecasts full-year profit below estimates, shares fall

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's signature premium spirits maker Kweichow Moutai on Thursday forecast full-year profit below analyst expectations, sending its shares down 5% in early trading.

BEIJING, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's signature premium spirits maker Kweichow Moutai 600519.SS on Thursday forecast full-year profit below analyst expectations, sending its shares down 5% in early trading.

The company's strong grain liquor is a must-have on China's banquet tables as a symbol of wealth and power and demand for the bottles are seen as an indicator of luxury appetite in the world's second-largest economy.

Kweichow Moutai expects 2019 net profit, attributable to shareholders, to jump 15% year-on-year to 40.5 billion yuan. However, this fell short of analysts' estimates of 43.1 billion yuan, a 22% increase, according to Refinitiv data.

The company, which nearly doubled its market value last year to become one of China's highest-valued firms, also said 2019 revenue would rise by 15% to roughly 88.5 billion yuan, but would post more modest growth of 10% in 2020.

The world's most profitable distiller has been pursuing a revamp of its distribution network since the arrest of its former chairman, and last month said it would open a new e-commerce firm this year after abruptly shutting the old one.

The company expects to sell 34,500 tons of Moutai in 2020, up 11%, according to a stock market filing last week.

Some analysts, however, attributed the firm's share price dip as being a knee-jerk reaction.

"For the long term, Moutai is still good," said Li Daxiao, chief economist of Yingda Securities, dispensing concerns that the country's consumption sector might be under pressure in a slowing economy.

"Investors have high expectations on Moutai so every time it misses the expectation, the market over reacts."

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters