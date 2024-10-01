Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the KWEB ETF, which added 14,200,000 units, or a 8.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF, which added 260,000 units, for a 38.2% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PEZ, in morning trading today Modine Manufacturing is down about 4.4%, and Toll Brothers is lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: KWEB, PEZ: Big ETF Inflows

