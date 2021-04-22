KWEB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the KWEB ETF (Symbol: KWEB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.49, changing hands as high as $76.76 per share. KWEB shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWEB's low point in its 52 week range is $45.50 per share, with $104.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.03.

