News & Insights

Stocks

KWAP Modifies Stake in Top Glove Corporation

May 27, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.

Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP), Malaysia’s retirement fund, has adjusted its stake in Top Glove Corporation Bhd, engaging in both the acquisition and disposal of shares on May 24, 2024. The fund’s recent transactions involved purchasing 1,000,000 shares and selling 1,031,200 shares through its fund managers in the open market. Following these changes, KWAP’s total interest in Top Glove now stands at a combined indirect and direct stake of 5.798% and 0.786% respectively.

For further insights into TPGVF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPGVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.