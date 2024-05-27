KWAP Modifies Stake in Top Glove Corporation

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.

Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP), Malaysia’s retirement fund, has adjusted its stake in Top Glove Corporation Bhd, engaging in both the acquisition and disposal of shares on May 24, 2024. The fund’s recent transactions involved purchasing 1,000,000 shares and selling 1,031,200 shares through its fund managers in the open market. Following these changes, KWAP’s total interest in Top Glove now stands at a combined indirect and direct stake of 5.798% and 0.786% respectively.

