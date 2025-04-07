KVUE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.74, changing hands as low as $21.37 per share. Kenvue Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KVUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KVUE's low point in its 52 week range is $17.67 per share, with $24.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.40. The KVUE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

