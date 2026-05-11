KVUE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/13/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/13/26, Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2075, payable on 5/27/26. As a percentage of KVUE's recent stock price of $17.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Kenvue Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when KVUE shares open for trading on 5/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KVUE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KVUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KVUE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.02 per share, with $24.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.33.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KVUE makes up 8.76% of the Renaissance IPO ETF (Symbol: IPO) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding KVUE).

In Monday trading, Kenvue Inc shares are currently off about 1.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.