Key Points GAAP earnings per share of $0.05 for Q2 2025 exceeded the estimate of ($0.03), returning to GAAP profitability after several quarters of losses.

GAAP revenue declined 7% year over year to $26.6 million, missing GAAP revenue expectations by $1.13 million.

Service revenue mix shifted sharply, with over 30% of airtime sales now coming from low earth orbit solutions, marking a milestone in the company's business transition.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Kvh Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI), a provider of maritime satellite communications and integrated connectivity solutions, reported results on August 7, 2025. The key headline: a return to profitability, with GAAP earnings per share of $0.05, an $0.08 outperformance versus the forecasted ($0.03) GAAP EPS, but revenue dropped to $26.6 million (GAAP). This was below analyst expectations of $27.73 million (GAAP) and represented a 7% decline from the prior year (GAAP). Improved cost control and subscriber growth drove better-than-expected GAAP profits, but persistent revenue pressure reflects ongoing business transition challenges. The quarter showed progress on strategic goals but highlighted risks as the company redeploys its business model toward service-focused, multi-orbit solutions.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.05 ($0.03) ($0.12) NM Revenue (GAAP) $26.6 million $27.73 million $28.7 million (7.3%) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $2.7 million $2.6 million 3.8% Net Income (GAAP) $0.9 million ($2.4 million) NM Service Revenue $23.0 million N/A N/A Product Revenue $3.6 million N/A N/A

Business overview and strategic focus

Kvh Industries operates in the maritime communications sector, delivering mobile internet, television, and voice services via satellite to ships and vessels worldwide. The company has historically combined hardware manufacturing with service delivery, serving commercial shipping, leisure boating, and government customers. Its business now centers around supplying and managing satellite-based network connectivity -- including both high-speed data and more traditional broadband.

Recently, the company has moved decisively toward a service-driven business, prioritizing multi-orbit (low earth orbit and geosynchronous earth orbit) satellite solutions. This pivot away from in-house manufacturing reflects changes in industry demand and rising competition, especially from new, lower-cost alternatives like Starlink and OneWeb. The company's current priorities are to accelerate subscriber growth, invest in partnerships, manage the shift to third-party hardware, and expand its hybrid connectivity offerings to meet evolving customer requirements.

Key developments during the quarter

This quarter marked a turning point as KVH saw GAAP earnings recover due to cost management rather than sales growth. GAAP net income was $0.9 million, up from a $2.4 million loss in Q2 2024. The improvement followed sharp reductions in operating expenses: salaries, benefits, and taxes dropped by $2.0 million, and total operating expense fell by $2.3 million to $9.5 million. A one-time gain of $1.3 million from a facility sale also helped earnings, though this will not recur in future quarters.

Total GAAP revenue slipped 7% year-over-year, coming in below expectations. Service revenue (GAAP) dropped $1.6 million year over year, mainly due to the downgrade of the U.S. Coast Guard contract. Airtime revenue (the portion tied to ongoing provision of satellite connectivity) was $21.1 million, down $1.9 million or 8% year-over-year (GAAP), but up sequentially from the prior quarter. Notably, over 30% of airtime service revenue now comes from low earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks, up from less than 10% in Q2 2024, signaling traction for newer service models.

On the product side, revenue fell 11% compared to Q2 2024, largely driven by sharply lower sales of Starlink hardware (down $0.5 million) and TracVision antennas (down $0.2 million). These are products for accessing satellite networks: Starlink hardware enables high-speed internet service from SpaceX's LEO constellation, while TracVision antennas are used for receiving satellite television. The dip was partially offset by gains in OneWeb hardware (up $0.3 million), another LEO provider, and KVH's own VSAT Broadband hardware (up $0.2 million).

Subscriber growth provided a positive signal, as the number of maritime airtime subscribers topped 8,000 for the first time -- a sequential increase of 8%. Starlink activations were the chief driver, reflecting continued demand from both commercial and leisure maritime markets. New services, such as OneWeb, began to see material adoption, and CommBox Edge installations increased by more than 24% from Q1 2025. CommBox Edge is KVH's platform for network management and security, allowing customers to manage bandwidth, enable failover between connectivity sources, and add premium security services via the Secure Suite feature set.

Financial performance drivers and market dynamics

The operational shift is visible in both service metrics and financial figures as LEO airtime (which currently carries better economics) rose as a portion of the mix. Management noted, "For the first time, the increase in our LEO revenue from the immediately preceding quarter more than offset the decline in revenue from our legacy GEO-based VSAT business."

The loss of the Coast Guard contract continued to weigh on results -- a $2.5 million drag on revenue. Management stated that this headwind will largely persist through the next quarter before cycling out. The company's increasing reliance on third-party hardware partners like SpaceX (Starlink) and Eutelsat (OneWeb) poses new supply and pricing risks but also supports subscriber growth as customers migrate to mixed-technology platforms. Management highlighted, "Starlink was the primary driver for subscriber growth, and we also saw increasing demand for our recently launched OneWeb service."

Emerging competition from new entrants is reshaping the industry landscape. Starlink and other LEO providers are capturing market share with high-speed, cost-effective solutions. This leads to price pressure in KVH's own legacy products and lower hardware revenue. To address this, KVH is embracing hybrid offerings and integration partnerships, including with Kognitive Networks for advanced network management. These partnerships enable value-added services such as cyberthreat protection, differentiating the company beyond simple connectivity resale.

Despite a challenging top-line environment, there were clear signals of progress in business transformation. LEO service revenues now exceed legacy declines, with LEO service sales representing over 30% of airtime services sales compared to less than 10% in Q2 2024. The major risk ahead remains topline stagnation, as future net income may be affected by the absence of further one-time gains and as competitive pressure remains intense. Product margins are expected to remain near breakeven, with value extraction focused on recurring service revenues tied to those hardware installations.

Looking ahead: Guidance and watchpoints

Management did not provide formal financial guidance for the rest of fiscal 2025. The earnings release and conference call emphasized cautious optimism for further operational improvements, pointing to the milestone where LEO service growth now outpaces legacy product declines. Nevertheless, leadership noted that competition, hardware reselling risks, and the continuing customer migration process could still produce future volatility.

Investors monitoring the next quarter may focus on the persistence of subscriber growth, LEO service adoption rates, and the full impact after the Coast Guard contract rolls off. Other watchpoints include margin evolution as hardware mix shifts and the capabilities brought by new network management and cybersecurity layers in the service bundle. With continuing transition to a service-based model, the underlying ability to convert product shipments into recurring, higher-margin service revenue will remain central to results.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.