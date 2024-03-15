KVH Industries Posts Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q4

(RTTNews) - KVH Industries, Inc., (KVHI) posted a net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 of $12.2 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $2.3 million, compared to $4.5 million.

Total revenues from continuing operations decreased by 13% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $31.5 million from $36.0 million, last year.

For 2024, the company expects revenue will be in the range of $125 million to $135 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $11 million to $17 million.

