KVH Industries, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

KVH Industries will announce Q4 2024 financial results on March 6, 2025, with a conference call following.

Quiver AI Summary

KVH Industries, Inc. will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, on March 6, 2025. An investor conference call, hosted by CEO Brent Bruun and CFO Anthony Pike, will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be available for live broadcast on the company’s investor website, with a replay accessible for two weeks afterward. Investors are encouraged to submit questions via email during or after the call. KVH Industries is a leader in maritime and mobile connectivity solutions, offering various products and services across multiple sectors globally.

Potential Positives

KVH Industries will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results, providing important information for investors and stakeholders.

The investor conference call will be hosted by the CEO and CFO, offering direct insights from top company executives.

Live broadcast and audio replay of the conference call will be available, ensuring accessibility for investors to stay informed.

The company's description emphasizes its leadership in maritime and mobile connectivity, highlighting its strong market position and established product lines.

Potential Negatives

Timing of financial results announcement is noteworthy as it comes shortly after the fiscal year-end, which may indicate potential urgency or issues that need addressing in the financial performance.

The lack of specific forward-looking guidance or outlook accompanying the announcement could signal uncertainty about future performance and investor confidence.

KVH Industries may face scrutiny if the financial results do not meet market expectations, which could negatively impact stock performance.

FAQ

When will KVH Industries announce its financial results?

KVH Industries will announce its financial results on March 6, 2025.

Who will host the investor conference call?

The investor conference call will be hosted by Mr. Brent Bruun, CEO, and Mr. Anthony Pike, CFO.

How can I listen to the investor conference call?

The call will be available live online at investors.kvh.com starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, an audio replay of the call will be available for at least two weeks on the same website.

Where can I submit questions during the call?

Questions can be submitted to IR@kvh.com during or after the conference call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KVHI Insider Trading Activity

$KVHI insiders have traded $KVHI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY LOUIS RADOFF has made 4 purchases buying 110,000 shares for an estimated $517,511 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN H DECKOFF has made 2 purchases buying 72,699 shares for an estimated $354,098 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRENT C BRUUN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,256 shares for an estimated $24,110 .

. FELISE FEINGOLD (SVP General Counsel) sold 1,712 shares for an estimated $9,943

$KVHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $KVHI stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2024, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. In conjunction with the release, the company will conduct its investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Mr. Brent Bruun, CEO, and Mr. Anthony Pike, CFO.





A live broadcast of the call will be available online at



investors.kvh.com



. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the website for at least two weeks. To listen to the replay, visit



investors.kvh.com



starting three hours following the conclusion of the call. Investors who wish to submit questions during or following the call may do so to



IR@kvh.com



.







About KVH Industries, Inc.







KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in maritime and mobile connectivity delivered via the KVH ONE



®



network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet



™



, TracPhone



®



, and TracVision



®



product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans



®



Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.





Contact:





Chris Watson





VP, Marketing/Communications





KVH Industries, Inc.





401-845-2441







cwatson@kvh.com





