KVH INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $KVHI Reports Quarterly Earnings

KVH INDUSTRIES ($KVHI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $26,920,000, missing estimates of $28,570,200 by $-1,650,200.

KVH INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

KVH INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $KVHI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY LOUIS RADOFF has made 3 purchases buying 79,912 shares for an estimated $378,285 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN H DECKOFF has made 2 purchases buying 72,699 shares for an estimated $354,098 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRENT C BRUUN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,256 shares for an estimated $24,110 .

. FELISE FEINGOLD (SVP General Counsel) sold 1,712 shares for an estimated $9,943

KVH INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of KVH INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KVH INDUSTRIES Government Contracts

We have seen $1,246,742 of award payments to $KVHI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

