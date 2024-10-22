News & Insights

Kuya Silver Achieves First Concentrate Sale Milestone

Kuya Silver (TSE:KUYA) has released an update.

Kuya Silver Corporation has made its first sale of silver-lead concentrate from the Bethania silver mine in Peru, marking a significant milestone for the company. The successful sale and delivery process demonstrate that Kuya Silver is ready for full-scale production as they continue to ramp up operations and increase concentrate batch sizes.

