Kuwait's Warba Bank plans to issue benchmark sukuk - document

Davide Barbuscia Reuters
RIYADH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Warba Bank WARB.KW plans to issue a U.S. dollar denominated, five-year Islamic bond, known as a sukuk, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

The benchmark size sukuk have an initial guidance of around 165 basis points over mid-swaps.

