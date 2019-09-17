Kuwait's Warba Bank plans to issue benchmark sukuk - document

RIYADH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Warba Bank WARB.KW plans to issue a U.S. dollar denominated, five-year Islamic bond, known as a sukuk, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

The benchmark size sukuk have an initial guidance of around 165 basis points over mid-swaps.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.