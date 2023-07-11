Kuwait's parliament backs ban on sales of products from Koran burning countries

Adds details

CAIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait's parliament has instructed the trade ministry to ban the sale of products made by countries involved in Koran burning, the parliament said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also instructed the ministry to ban exports to countries that "violate Islam's principles".

The statement said the information ministry should also take action against websites and applications that "promote such violations".

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo Editing by Mark Potter)

