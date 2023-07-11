News & Insights

World Markets

Kuwait's parliament backs ban on sales of products from Koran burning countries

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

July 11, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Moaz Abd-Alaziz for Reuters ->

Adds details

CAIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait's parliament has instructed the trade ministry to ban the sale of products made by countries involved in Koran burning, the parliament said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also instructed the ministry to ban exports to countries that "violate Islam's principles".

The statement said the information ministry should also take action against websites and applications that "promote such violations".

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo Editing by Mark Potter)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; 00201099550600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.