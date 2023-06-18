News & Insights

Kuwait's oil production capacity to reach 3 mln bpd in 2025 - official

June 18, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Hagagy for Reuters ->

KUWAIT, June 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait's oil production capacity is above 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) now, and will reach 3 million in 2025, the CEO of Kuwait oil company Ahmed Jaber al-Aydan said on Sunday.

Kuwait is committed to the cuts decided by OPEC and OPEC +, al-Aydan added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly, Editing by Hugh Lawson)

