Kuwait's new emir calls for national unity ahead of elections

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah called on Tuesday for national unity to meet challenges facing the Gulf state, in a speech to parliament ahead of parliamentary elections to be held on Dec. 5.

"National unity has proven to be our strongest weapon in facing challenges, dangers and crises," said the emir, who assumed power last month following the death of the oil-producing state's late ruler.

