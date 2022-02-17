Oil

Kuwait's NAS takes $100 mln stake in UK's John Menzies after rebuff

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Kuwait-based National Aviation Services (NAS) said on Thursday it had bought about 12.1 million shares in Britain's John Menzies for 73.4 million pounds ($100 million), days after the airport services group rejected NAS' takeover offer.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait-based National Aviation Services (NAS) said on Thursday it had bought about 12.1 million shares in Britain's John Menzies MNZS.L for 73.4 million pounds ($100 million), days after the airport services group rejected NAS' takeover offer.

The shares were bought at 605 pence apiece by Agility Strategies, an affiliate of NAS, and represent roughly 13.2% of the issued share capital of John Menzies, making Agility its biggest shareholder and sending Menzies shares soaring 25%.

($1 = 0.7355 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amna.karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

Oil 'Incredibly Vulnerable' to Disruption, Goldman Says

Feb 07, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular