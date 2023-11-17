News & Insights

EQNR

Kuwait’s KUFPEC sells all assets in Norway to PGNiG for $454 mln

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

November 17, 2023 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by Ahmed Hagagy for Reuters ->

Adds quotes and background

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) agreed on Friday to sell all of its assets in Norway to Poland's Orlen PKN.WA, which operates in Norway under the name PGNiG Upstream for $454 million, the CEO of the Kuwaiti company said on Friday.

Mohammad Salem Al-Haimer said KUFPEC booked about $700 million in profit throughout its time in Norway since 2013.

"This investment is one of the company's most successful operations, from acquisition to exit," he said.

"It's a win-win deal for both parties. KUFPEC has achieved its exit strategy and PGNiG has achieved its acquisition strategy," said Al-Haimer, thanking the Norwegian government for the favourable business environment and Equinor, KUFPEC's partner in Norway.

KUFPEC has stakes in several producing fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including Gina Krog and Sleipner Vest, where Orlen is also a partner.

It also has a 21.8% stake in the Equinor EQNR.OL operated Eirin gas development, which will be tied back to the Gina Krog production platform with its gas exported via Sleipner Vest.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.