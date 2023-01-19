Kuwait's KUFPEC awarded new exploration license in Norway

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (KUFPEC) has been awarded the new exploration license PL 1174S in Norway by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, a KUFPEC's statement reported on Thursday.

KUFPEC was awarded a 20% working interest in the license along with Equinor, the operator, with 60% and Petoro with 20%, the statement added.

(Reporting by Ahmad Haggay; writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Toby Chopra)

