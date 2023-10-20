Kuwait's KPC ramps up high-sulphur fuel oil tenders for Oct

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has ramped up its spot tenders for high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) sales this month, with the latest one closing on Friday, said trade sources.

The increase in HSFO export tenders came as domestic requirements for HSFO to be used for power generation eased.

In its latest spot tender, KPC is offering 80,000 metric tons of 380-cst HSFO with 2.5% maximum sulphur content, for loading between Oct. 29 and 30, said trade sources.

The tender closes on Friday at noon Kuwait time, with validity until 23:00 Kuwait time.

This came on top of three spot HSFO tenders issued for October loading so far, each of 60,000 tons. FUEL/TENDA

The number of HSFO cargoes offered for October has risen compared to previous months this year, with typically zero to two HSFO cargoes offered per month, tender records showed.

