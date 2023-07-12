Kuwait's KPC CEO confirms commitment as secure supplier for China's energy needs

July 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) Chief Executive Nawaf al-Sabah confirmed Kuwait's commitment as a secure and reliable supplier for China's energy needs and explored expanding business opportunities with Chinese partners, KPC reported in a tweet on Wednesday.

The KPC CEO headed a high level delegation to visit KPC's customers in China, the tweet added.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese)

